Autumn scenery of desert poplar forest in Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 09:04, October 23, 2025
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gu Yu)
Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery of desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/He Xiaotong)
Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery of desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Gu Yu)
