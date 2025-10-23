We Are China

Autumn scenery of desert poplar forest in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:04, October 23, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gu Yu)

Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery of desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/He Xiaotong)

Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery of desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Gu Yu)

