Autumn scenery of populus euphratica forests, Tarim River attracts tourists to Xinjiang
A drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows tourists visiting a scenic spot in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The populus euphratica forests and the Tarim River present a breathtaking autumn scene in the desert, attracting many tourists to Xinjiang. (Photo by Wang Zhipeng/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows tourists riding camels at a scenic spot in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The populus euphratica forests and the Tarim River present a breathtaking autumn scene in the desert, attracting many tourists to Xinjiang. (Photo by Wang Zhipeng/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows a view at a scenic spot in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The populus euphratica forests and the Tarim River present a breathtaking autumn scene in the desert, attracting many tourists to Xinjiang. (Photo by Wang Zhipeng/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2025 shows a view of the populus euphratica forests surrounding the Tarim River in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The populus euphratica forests and the Tarim River present a breathtaking autumn scene in the desert, attracting many tourists to Xinjiang. (Photo by Wang Zhipeng/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2025 shows a view of the populus euphratica forests surrounding the Tarim River in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The populus euphratica forests and the Tarim River present a breathtaking autumn scene in the desert, attracting many tourists to Xinjiang. (Photo by Wang Zhipeng/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows tourists having fun at a scenic spot in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The populus euphratica forests and the Tarim River present a breathtaking autumn scene in the desert, attracting many tourists to Xinjiang. (Photo by Wang Zhipeng/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2025 shows a view of the populus euphratica forests surrounding the Tarim River in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The populus euphratica forests and the Tarim River present a breathtaking autumn scene in the desert, attracting many tourists to Xinjiang. (Photo by Wang Zhipeng/Xinhua)
A man paints at a populus euphratica forests in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2025. The populus euphratica forests and the Tarim River present a breathtaking autumn scene in the desert, attracting many tourists to Xinjiang. (Photo by Wang Zhipeng/Xinhua)
A tourist takes photos at a populus euphratica forest in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2025. The populus euphratica forests and the Tarim River present a breathtaking autumn scene in the desert, attracting many tourists to Xinjiang. (Photo by Wang Zhipeng/Xinhua)
