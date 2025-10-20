Xinjiang attracts rising investment in first 3 quarters

October 20, 2025

URUMQI, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region saw 847.5 billion yuan (about 119.5 billion U.S. dollars) of investment from outside the region in the first three quarters of 2025, up 18.2 percent year on year, according to local authorities.

A total of 4,006 investment projects were implemented during the period, the regional department of commerce said. These projects cover sectors such as the clean and efficient utilization of coal, and the production and processing of oil and gas.

Around 566.8 billion yuan came from 19 provinces or municipalities that provide paired assistance to Xinjiang, making up 66.9 percent of the total. Beijing and the provinces of Zhejiang and Guangdong were among the top contributors.

Since 2012, the central government has allocated over 200 billion yuan in paired-assistance funds for Xinjiang, helping Xinjiang move onto a path of high-quality development.

