Dance to the beat
(People's Daily App) 13:44, October 10, 2025
Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Northwest China is a place where dance is essential in ceremonies and celebrations. In this video, dancers and tourists turned a square at the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar into a sea of joy.
