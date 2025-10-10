Languages

Dance to the beat

(People's Daily App) 13:44, October 10, 2025

Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Northwest China is a place where dance is essential in ceremonies and celebrations. In this video, dancers and tourists turned a square at the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar into a sea of joy.

