Ecological restoration of Tarim River basin creates "green corridor" in China's Xinjiang

A white egret is pictured in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

The Tarim River, which runs along the rim of the barren Tarim Basin, is China's longest inland river, spanning a drainage area of 1.02 million square kilometers. Winding along the northern rim of the Taklimakan Desert, the river nourishes approximately 15 million mu (1 million hectares) of populus euphratica forests flanking its middle and lower reaches, creating a "green corridor" that traverses the desert.

In previous decades, factors such as climate change and human activities put excessive pressure on water levels. By the early 1970s, the lower reaches had run dry, and the trees along its banks had all but disappeared.

Since 2000, Xinjiang has carried out a series of measures to address these issues. By now, the Tarim River has completed 26 rounds of ecological water diversion, releasing over 10 billion cubic meters of water cumulatively. Data from the project shows that the periodic release of water has alleviated ecological degradation in the target area. The groundwater level has risen, and the number and variety of animals and plants in the area have greatly increased.

"The river water has risen back, the populus euphratica trees have sprouted new branches, and the apocynum venetum has also grown up," said Eli Niyaz, a forest ranger in Yuli county.

Over the years, local people have been cultivating drought-resistant plants such as populus euphratica, apocynum venetum and oleaster to improve the environment. Monitoring data from the Chinese Academy of Sciences reveal that the vegetation species in the lower reaches of the Tarim River has increased from 17 to 46 types. Wildlife populations along the riverbanks, including Mongolian gazelles, foxes, little egrets, and wild ducks, have rebounded significantly.

The ecological restoration of the Tarim River basin is also enabling people who have lived along its banks for generations to benefit from the environmental improvement.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows a view of the Tarim River and the vegetation on its banks in Karquga Township of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A white egret is pictured flying above a wetland of the Tarim River near Karquga Township in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows a view of the Tarim River and an estuary water diversion hub in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2025 shows a view of the Tarim River in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2025 shows a view of wild populus euphratica and straw checkerboards in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2025 shows wild populus euphratica and straw checkerboards in Taklimakan Desert in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows sheep foraging at a wetland of the Tarim River in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows flocks of sheep foraging at a wetland of the Tarim River near Karquga Townshipin Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2025 shows an artificially excavated ecological canal for flood diversion and water replenishment in Taklimakan Desert in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2025 shows a view of the Tarim River, wild populus euphratica and straw checkerboards in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

An aerial drone photo shows a manor resort in Karquga Township of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This combo photo shows the satellite images of the Taitema Lake and its surrounding areas in December 2005 (above) and in August 2024 (below) in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows the satellite images of the Tarim River and its surrounding areas on March 24, 2012 (above) and on Aug. 8, 2024 (below) near Karquga Township of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows the aerial view of a populus euphratica forest reserve near the Tarim River on July 24, 2017 (above), and the same area in July 2025 (below) in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows a view of the Taitema Lake in July 2008 (above, file photo) and an aerial view of the river in July 2025 (below, taken by Su Bo) in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows the satellite images of the Wusiman River and its surrounding areas taken on Aug. 14, 2010 (above) and on Aug. 8, 2024 (below) in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows villagers resting outside their clod residences (above, photo taken in 1999 by Xinhua photographer Shen Qiao) and a villager doing cleaning at his house (below, photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 by Xinhua photographer Chen Shuo) in Karquga Township of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

A villager (L) talks with guests at his homestay in Karquga Township of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Forest ranger Eli Niyaz (L) and his colleague work beside an artificially excavated ecological canal for flood diversion and water replenishment in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Forest ranger Eli Niyaz (R) and his colleague repair their vehicle in Taklimakan Desert in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Staff members check the growth of apocynum venetum in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Forest ranger Eli Niyaz (L) and his colleague take care of a sapling in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

