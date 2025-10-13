Wondrous Xinjiang: Aquaculture thrives in China's Taklimakan Desert

URUMQI, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- In a remarkable transformation, the barren expanse of China's Taklimakan Desert -- long known as the "Sea of Death" -- is now thriving with aquaculture, yielding a rich variety of high-quality fresh seafood.

At a breeding base in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, tens of thousands of marine fish fry, including mullet and grouper, can be seen teeming in the waters, with the first harvest already making its way to the market.

This shift is driven by the growing use of desert saltwater for aquaculture, a practice that has rapidly popularized the term "desert seafood."

"Our trial breeding last year was quite successful, so we decided to expand this year," said Gong Yonghong, head of a seafood company in Qiemo. The company recently introduced 60,000 new striped scat fry, marking the third batch of ocean dwellers to settle in the desert.

Gong, who previously worked in the garment industry in Guangdong, an economic powerhouse in southern China, came to Xinjiang in 2023. Seeing vibrant marine fish such as grouper and golden pompano thriving in the Gobi Desert, alongside processed seafood being shipped across the country, he realized the region's potential and chose Qiemo to start his venture.

The county is surrounded by desert on three sides. In the spring of 2024, Gong and his team quickly established a 20-mu (about 1.3-hectare) farm. The facility, built in less than three months, includes two fish ponds, a breeding pool, and a standardized production workshop.

"Our aquaculture uses desert brackish water, using cultivated microorganisms to replicate seawater and achieve a genuine marine water effect," he explained.

In June 2024, 100,000 sea fish, including pearl mussels, mullet, grouper and silver sillago, were brought from coastal areas to this farm. The team meticulously modified the ponds to simulate a marine environment, with technicians closely monitoring growth and adjusting strategies. The survival rate for this first batch exceeded 99 percent.

In addition to fish, Gong also experimentally released 2 million pearl oyster spat and oysters, a trend that is now spreading across the desert. Makit County has built an Australian lobster farm, producing lobsters weighing 130 grams each. Meanwhile, a breeding base in Hotan anticipates an annual yield of 280 tonnes, and a facility in Atux cultivates six aquatic species, including grouper and prawns.

Official data shows that Xinjiang's aquatic output in 2024 reached 196,500 tonnes, a 6.8 percent increase year on year. Premium seafood like Pacific white shrimp and Australian lobster are now supplied to local markets, major urban clusters in China, and even international markets like Singapore.

This growing industry is also creating new sources of income and employment opportunities for local farmers. Jurat Imin, a farmer from Tatirang Township, joined Gong's company in May. "This job is very close to home and the income is stable. I earn 5,000 yuan (about 704 U.S. dollars) per month," he said, adding that he plans to start his own aquaculture business once he has mastered the skills.

"Next, we will introduce more species, from fish to shrimp and shellfish, and establish a comprehensive quality control and traceability system," said Gong. His future plans include a complete industrial chain and a "company plus farmers" model to expand operations and allow more villagers to "share the benefits."

