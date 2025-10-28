Flash mob event featuring ethnic dances held in Urumqi, China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:55, October 28, 2025

Performers from a Yunnan dance and opera troupe perform during a flash mob event at Renmin park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2025. A flash mob event featuring ethnic dances was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Performers from a Yunnan dance and opera troupe perform during a flash mob event at Renmin park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2025. A flash mob event featuring ethnic dances was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Performers from a Yunnan dance and opera troupe perform during a flash mob event at Renmin park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2025. A flash mob event featuring ethnic dances was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A performer from a Yunnan dance and opera troupe interacts with a citizen during a flash mob event at Renmin park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2025. A flash mob event featuring ethnic dances was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists and citizens interact with performers from a Yunnan dance and opera troupe during a flash mob event at Renmin park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2025. A flash mob event featuring ethnic dances was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Performers from a Yunnan dance and opera troupe perform during a flash mob event at Renmin park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2025. A flash mob event featuring ethnic dances was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)