Flash mob event featuring ethnic dances held in Urumqi, China's Xinjiang
Performers from a Yunnan dance and opera troupe perform during a flash mob event at Renmin park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2025. A flash mob event featuring ethnic dances was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
A performer from a Yunnan dance and opera troupe interacts with a citizen during a flash mob event at Renmin park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2025. A flash mob event featuring ethnic dances was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Tourists and citizens interact with performers from a Yunnan dance and opera troupe during a flash mob event at Renmin park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2025. A flash mob event featuring ethnic dances was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
