Staff members harvest apples in Alaer City, China's Xinjiang
Staff members operate intelligent harvesting machines to pick apples at an orchard in Alaer City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2025. Xinjiang's abundant sunshine and significant day-night temperature variations create ideal conditions for growing fruits with naturally high sugar content. The apple produced here with thin skin and dense and juicy flesh has become a signature specialty of Alaer. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A staff member picks apples at an orchard in Alaer City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2025. Xinjiang's abundant sunshine and significant day-night temperature variations create ideal conditions for growing fruits with naturally high sugar content. The apple produced here with thin skin and dense and juicy flesh has become a signature specialty of Alaer. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows a staff member transporting newly-picked apples at an orchard in Alaer City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Xinjiang's abundant sunshine and significant day-night temperature variations create ideal conditions for growing fruits with naturally high sugar content. The apple produced here with thin skin and dense and juicy flesh has become a signature specialty of Alaer. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
