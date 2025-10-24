China's Urumqi launches one-stop airport services center for foreign arrivals

Xinhua) 09:08, October 24, 2025

URUMQI, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- A center offering integrated services for foreigners arriving in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, opened on Thursday in the international arrivals hall of the city's Tianshan International Airport. The new center is designed to provide a one-stop suite of services for foreigners upon landing.

According to the city's port management office, the center integrates services in five core areas: payment, telecommunication, transport, culture and tourism, and investment and trade.

Immediately after disembarking, international visitors can use the facility to activate overseas phone numbers, purchase data plans, set up payment tools and obtain tourist information, including sightseeing recommendations, route plans and multilingual guide services, said Ren Hongwei, the office's director.

It also offers connections to airport transport resources, providing guidance on accessing buses, taxis and rental cars for travel into the city.

As international flight routes from Urumqi Tianshan International Airport have gradually increased in recent years, the city has witnessed consistent growth in foreign passenger traffic.

"We hope the center will showcase Urumqi's openness and convenience to foreigners upon arrival," Ren said.

