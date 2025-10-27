Home>>
Dance battle
(People's Daily App) 15:43, October 27, 2025
Look! Two boys from Xinjiang are getting lost in the music. Their spontaneous dance battle isn't about winning, but about the pure joy of movement. You can't help but smile at their energy.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
