Chinese premier urges thorough implementation of major tasks for 15th Five-Year Plan period

Xinhua) 21:04, October 31, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday urged a firm grasp of the guiding principles and major targets for economic and social development during China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), and thorough implementation of all major strategic tasks for the period.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in a report delivered at the opening of the 14th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee.

Presided over by Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, the session focuses on the guiding principles from the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which adopted the Party leadership's recommendations for the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Li stressed efforts to formulate the five-year plan in accordance with the requirements set out in the recommendations and carefully design and refine specific policies and measures.

He called on political advisors to offer valuable opinions and contribute their wisdom and strength to ensure the scientific formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan.

In presiding remarks, Wang noted the significance of studying and implementing the guiding principles from the CPC plenum.

He urged the CPPCC to engage in in-depth consultation and exchanges, and contribute wisdom and strength to advancing Chinese modernization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)