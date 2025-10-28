Interview: China's goals for 15th Five-Year Plan reflect domestic, global development realities -- Kyrgyz expert

Xinhua) 11:25, October 28, 2025

BISHKEK, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's goals for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) reflect both domestic and global development realities while aligning with the Chinese people's aspirations for a better life, a Kyrgyz expert has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Sheradil Baktygulov, director of the Institute of World Politics of Kyrgyzstan, said China's development experience shows the country can effectively mobilize its efforts and resources to achieve its goals.

"China will continue its economic and technological growth and become a more technologically advanced, self-sufficient and confident player on the global stage," he said.

Baktygulov noted that the 15th Five-Year Plan period will mark a crucial stage in China's pursuit of its second centenary goal -- to build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful by 2049.

"The key priorities are already clearly evident based on the leadership's statements and current trends," he said, noting that the most notable ones concern technological self-sufficiency, national security and high-quality growth.

"These are complex processes," he said. "However, China is remarkably adept at solving the most challenging tasks, which inspires optimism and confidence in the country's progressive development."

China's leadership will find ingenious, truly innovative solutions that will make China stronger, richer and more resilient, he said, adding that China's approach to planning and development is marked by foresight and scientific rigor.

China's current planning lays a solid foundation for its own prosperity while also making a significant contribution to global development, he said.

"For Kyrgyzstan and the Central Asian region as a whole, China's stable growth and openness will provide even more market opportunities, facilitate the development of regional production and logistics chains, and deepen economic cooperation," he noted.

"For the world, China's development model -- which emphasizes innovation, coordination, ecology and openness -- offers Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions for global governance, thereby promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity," he said.

