Chinese political advisors urged to pool wisdom for drafting of 15th Five-Year Plan

Xinhua) 08:54, August 26, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the opening meeting of the 13th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2025. The Standing Committee of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee opened its 13th session Monday to discuss the drafting of the country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030). Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, was invited to attend the meeting and deliver a report. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee opened its 13th session Monday to discuss the drafting of the country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting.

Noting that the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) will be a crucial phase for the country to consolidate the foundation and make all-out efforts for basically realizing socialist modernization, Wang called on CPPCC National Committee members to contribute their ideas and efforts to the scientific formulation of the plan.

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, was invited to attend the meeting and deliver a report.

He said that since the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan, China's economic strength, scientific and technological capabilities, and comprehensive national strength have reached new heights.

Ding underlined the necessity to conduct analysis and research, and engage in broad consultation to pool wisdom, so as to draft a 15th Five-Year Plan of high quality.

It is essential that the plan sets reasonable goals and tasks, plan for the implementation of major strategic initiatives and ensure decisive progress for basically realizing socialist modernization, he added.

