China's political advisors discuss drafting of nation's 15th Five-Year Plan

Xinhua) 16:25, August 26, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's national political advisors on Tuesday shared their views on the drafting of the country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended the plenary meeting of the 13th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Fourteen members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee delivered remarks on the topic. Their suggestions included placing the development of new quality productive forces in accordance with local conditions in a more prominent strategic position, giving strategic priority to the expansion of domestic demand in the drafting of the plan, promoting digital economy-real economy integration, and boosting consumption.

Their suggestions also included enhancing scientific and technological innovation, advancing comprehensive rural revitalization, nurturing a support system for high-quality population development, improving the social governance system, and building a beautiful China where humans and nature coexist in harmony, among others.

The meeting was presided over by Qin Boyong, vice chairperson of the CPPCC National Committee.

