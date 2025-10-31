"Black Myth: Wukong" exhibition opens in north China

Xinhua) 21:00, October 31, 2025

TAIYUAN, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition celebrating the blockbuster "Black Myth: Wukong" video game has opened in the province that served as its primary filming location, allowing fans to explore the game's rich settings in a new light.

The exhibition, "Black Myth: Wukong Encounter Shanxi," opened on Friday in Taiyuan, the capital city of north China's Shanxi Province.

The game's stunning visuals, which feature Shanxi's ancient architecture and heritage sites prominently, have significantly boosted the province's profile as a tourist destination. The exhibition covers an area of 2,000 square meters and features miniatures of the city's iconic temples, pagodas and sculptures, combining physical replicas with digital technology to recreate in-game scenes.

Inspired by the classic Chinese tale "Journey to the West," "Black Myth: Wukong" broke sales records when it was released last August, with over 10 million copies sold in just three days. The game has since garnered critical acclaim, winning the Best Action Game and Player's Voice awards at the Game Awards 2024, being named one of Time magazine's best video games of the year, and securing multiple Golden Joystick awards.

Shanxi is a treasure trove of ancient buildings. It is home to 28,027 registered structures -- roughly a 10th of China's total, and more than 500 wooden structures dating back to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) or earlier.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)