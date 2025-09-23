China's Shanxi reports rising raw coal output

Xinhua) 09:17, September 23, 2025

TAIYUAN, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's coal-rich province of Shanxi reported more than 862 million tonnes of raw coal production in the first eight months of 2025, marking a 5.2 percent year-on-year increase, according to local authorities.

As the country's top coal producer, Shanxi contributed 27.3 percent of China's total output during the period to ensure that the high summer demand for electricity is met, the provincial statistics bureau said.

Over the years, Shanxi has continued to upgrade its coal industry. By the end of 2024, it had built 55 pilot and demonstration mines for green mining. According to the 2025 provincial government work report, Shanxi plans to build 130 new intelligent coal mines this year.

A report released by the Ministry of Natural Resources shows that by the end of 2022, the country's total coal reserves had reached 207 billion tonnes, with Shanxi holding approximately 48.3 billion tonnes of those reserves.

