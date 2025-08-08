Rural revival boosts tourism in Hongni Village, China's Shanxi

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2025 shows a view of Hongni Village in Pingshun County, north China's Shanxi Province. Hongni Village has ushered in its peak tourism period. The village, nestled deep in the Taihang Mountains, has a long history and is known as the "ancient village on the cliff."

In recent years, the village has leveraged its unique canyon landscape and historic settlements to continuously improve rural tourism infrastructure, revitalizing the ancient community. In 2024, Hongni Village received more than 300,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

