7th Shanxi Cultural Industries Fair held in China's Taiyuan

Xinhua) 09:07, August 22, 2025

Children play toys based on Sunmao, or Chinese joints, a traditional Chinese method of connecting wood, at the 7th Shanxi Cultural Industries Fair in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 21, 2025. The fair kicked off here on Thursday and will last till Aug. 25, attracting about 2,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Children interact with a robot dog at the 7th Shanxi Cultural Industries Fair in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Actors perform at the 7th Shanxi Cultural Industries Fair in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A child uses a VR device to view Jinci Temple at the 7th Shanxi Cultural Industries Fair in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

An exhibitor is pictured at the 7th Shanxi Cultural Industries Fair in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

People visit the 7th Shanxi Cultural Industries Fair in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A staff member hosts a live streaming show at the 7th Shanxi Cultural Industries Fair in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

People visit the 7th Shanxi Cultural Industries Fair in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

