Leisure tourism booming in Xinzhou ancient city, north China's Shanxi

Xinhua) 10:28, October 27, 2025

A tourist views dough figurine works, the intangible cultural heritage, in Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 21, 2025.

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a night view of the Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province.

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 show a performance of Huohu (fire pot) in Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province.

Tourists watch a performance in Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 25, 2025.

A tourist dressed in ancient costumes takes photos in Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 22, 2025.

Tourists watch a performance in Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 23 2025.

Tourists visit the Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 25, 2025. Leisure tourism in Xinzhou ancient city remains booming in late autumn. Tourism activities such as bathing in hot springs, taking photos in ancient costumes, and watching intangible cultural heritage performances have attracted many tourists to visit the ancient city for a few days, to deeply immerse themselves in the unique charm of traditional culture. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

