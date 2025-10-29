Tunisian writers and journalists hail Chinese modernization, strengthen bridge of friendship

In a vibrant celebration of cross-cultural understanding, the award ceremony for the first "China-Tunisia Friendship Prize" was held on Oct. 24, 2025, spotlighting the media's powerful role in bridging nations. The event, organized by the Chinese Embassy in Tunisia, honored Tunisian journalists and content creators whose works offered compelling insights into China's modernization- insights that resonated deeply with the themes of shared development and mutual learning.

The competition, themed "Chinese Modernization Through My Eyes," attracted over 60 entries. The winners' personal accounts vividly brought to life the profound connections being forged between the two peoples.

Meriem Khdimallah, who won the first prize, is a journalist and editor at the French-language site La Presse. Her award-winning article, "Chinese Modernization: An Inspiring Model for Tunisia and Africa," focused on China's unique ability to modernize while steadfastly preserving its cultural heritage. "I discovered many points of similarity between China and Tunisia, especially in upholding family values, respect, and appreciation for others," Khdimallah shared. She noted that she had spent four months in China, adding that the honor would serve as a catalyst for further work and expressing hope for strengthened Tunisia-China relations across all fields.

Karim Wannes, a second-prize winner and journalist from Tunisia's most-listened-to radio station, Mosaïque FM, used his radio platform to advocate for learning from China's development experience. His article, born from a months-long media exchange program, underscored advancements in healthcare, education, and transport. He compellingly argued for adopting technologies like AI for societal progress, contrasting it with its weaponization elsewhere. "China is an open laboratory; Tunisia has opportunities to benefit," Wannes stated, expressing gratitude for the award and the genuine friendships he built, which continue to this day.

Fahmi Salmi, a Tunisian content creator based in Italy and third-prize winner, captivated audiences with his half-hour vlog, "Planet China." The video documented his trip with a group of African content creators, showcasing China's advanced technology and infrastructure, which he noted even surpassed that of Europe. He was particularly impressed by the widespread use of digital payments and, most of all, the warmth of the Chinese people. "People would initiate greetings and conversations in the street. The Chinese people are sincere, humble, and welcoming," Salmi recalled.

Mouna Ben Gamra, a cultural journalist with 24 years of experience, was awarded a special prize. Deeply moved by being recognized as a "friend of China," she reflected on her training trip to China in 2024. Her narrative articles focused on the interplay between people and culture. Contrary to a book she had read about a vast cultural chasm, Gamra found no such divide. "China has managed to preserve its identity while adapting to global technological, economic, and political developments, thanks to its core values and the philosophical wisdom of its intellectuals. Chinese culture is rich with all that is beautiful," she affirmed.

Walid Besbes, an excellence award winner and radio program director, participated with a five-minute video on the city of Chongqing after an exploratory tour of three major Chinese cities. His documentary work shed light on the city's technological and architectural marvels, traditional cuisine, and its significant commercial, touristic, and scientific standing. "This was my first participation in the competition," he noted, showcasing how a single visit could yield powerful and informative content.

The ceremony provided a platform to amplify these Tunisian perspectives, which consistently identified key pillars of China's success: strong leadership, a people-centered development philosophy, and an independent path of openness and inclusiveness. As highlighted in the keynote address by Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Wan Li, these voices recognize Chinese modernization as an expanded path for the Global South, offering vital inspiration for countries like Tunisia to find their own development models.

The heartfelt testimonials from the participants transcend mere observation; they are testaments to a growing friendship. They speak of professional inspiration, personal connection, and a shared belief in a future where Tunisia and China learn from each other. As Ambassador Wan emphasized, "The future development of China-Tunisia relations requires pooling wisdom from all walks of life in both countries." These award-winning journalists and content creators are doing precisely that, activating the powerful force of mutual understanding and working tirelessly to build a bridge of friendship for a shared future.

(Leila Ben Atitallah is a People's Daily correspondent based in Tunisia.)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)