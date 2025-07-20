Chinese company starts pile drilling in Tunisian bridge project

Xinhua) 10:49, July 20, 2025

TUNIS, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The pile drilling operation of the Chinese-constructed Bizerte bridge project in northern Tunisia commenced on Friday.

During a ceremony marking the start of the process, Tunisian Minister of Equipment and Housing Slah Zouari praised the Chinese team's professionalism and efficiency, expressing optimism that the bridge would be of high quality with international influence under the background of China-Tunisia strategic cooperation.

Yu Yeqiang, the Bizerte bridge project general manager from China's Sichuan Road and Bridge (Group) Co., Ltd. (SRBG), said that leveraging Chinese technology and expertise gained from its past successful projects, the Chinese team has made thorough preliminary preparations to ensure the Bierte bridge construction meets high standards.

Yu added that the SRBG will make every effort to ensure the high-quality of the project, aiming to benefit the local community and contribute to Belt and Road cooperation.

The Tunisian Ministry of Equipment and Housing signed a contract with the SRBG for the construction of the Bizerte bridge in March 2024.

With a total length of 2,070 meters and a maximum span of nearly 300 meters, the bridge will play a crucial role in northern Tunisia's development upon after its completion.

