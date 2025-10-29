In pics: women's singles round of 32 matches at WTA Hong Kong Open

Victoria Mboko hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Victoria Mboko of Canada and Talia Gibson of Australia at the WTA Hong Kong Open tennis tournament in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Sakatsume Himeno hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Sakatsume Himeno of Japan and Sofia Kenin of the United States at the WTA Hong Kong Open tennis tournament in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Leylah Fernandez hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Xiyu of China and Leylah Fernandez of Canada at the WTA Hong Kong Open tennis tournament in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Sofia Kenin hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Sakatsume Himeno of Japan and Sofia Kenin of the United States at the WTA Hong Kong Open tennis tournament in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Wang Xiyu hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Xiyu of China and Leylah Fernandez of Canada at the WTA Hong Kong Open tennis tournament in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Talia Gibson hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Victoria Mboko of Canada and Talia Gibson of Australia at the WTA Hong Kong Open tennis tournament in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

