Chinese manufacturing powers the global shift to green transportation

People's Daily Online) 10:09, October 29, 2025

With its eco-friendly concept and chic design, BYD Dolphin, the compact electric car by Chinese automaker BYD attracts young consumers in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo/People's Daily)

In Southeast Asia, lightweight electric scooters are helping to ease the pressures of urban commuting. In Europe, Chinese electric vehicles are winning widespread acclaim for their impressive range and intelligent driving features. Meanwhile, in Latin America, electric buses navigating city streets have become a new fixture of the urban landscape.

Green transportation is taking off around the world, with Chinese-made solutions playing a key role. Affordable, eco-friendly vehicles are giving people more travel options while reshaping transportation systems and driving the global transition to a low-carbon future. At the same time, Chinese new energy companies are building factories abroad, creating numerous jobs and allowing local communities to benefit from industrial upgrading.

By supplying the world with affordable and high-quality green products and providing technology to boost energy efficiency, Chinese manufacturing is fostering win-win partnerships through localized production and operations. Going global, it is becoming an active part of countries' transportation systems and a vivid example of the shift toward greener transportation.

Photo shows electric taxis by Chinese automaker GAC Aion, a subsidiary of GAC Group, on a street in Khon Kaen, Thailand. (Photo/People's Daily)

Photo shows an outlet of Chinese electric motorcycle brand Yadea in Vietnam's Bac Ninh province. Since setting up its first overseas production base in Bac Ninh province in 2019, Yadea has expanded local investments to offer smart and eco-friendly solutions to the Vietnamese market. (Photo/People's Daily)

An electric double-decker sightseeing bus by Anhui Ankai Automobile Co., Ltd. passes by the Arch of Triumph in Paris, France. (Photo/People's Daily)

Photo shows a dual-mode trolleybus by Chinese automaker Yutong on a street in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. (Photo/People's Daily)

A Chinese-made electric vehicle charges at a charging station in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo/People's Daily)

Visitors test drive a Chinese-made new energy vehicle at IAA Mobility 2025 in September 2025 in Munich, Germany. The expo attracted 116 Chinese exhibitors, the largest number among all international participants. (Photo/People's Daily)

A car owner charges his electric vehicle in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo/People's Daily)

Photo shows a view of the electric bus chassis factory of Chinese automaker BYD in Campinas, Sao Paulo State, Brazil. (Photo/People's Daily)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)