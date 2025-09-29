Feature: Chinese brands drive future energy solutions at Asian Expo Yangon 2025

Xinhua) 09:05, September 29, 2025

YANGON, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The wide aisles of Myanmar's Yangon Convention Center buzzed with footsteps, camera clicks, and conversations in multiple languages during the three-day Asian Expo Yangon 2025.

Families, business owners, and young professionals strolled from booth to booth, with some sipping iced drinks, others pausing to snap photos with sleek cars or neon-lit displays.

For many, the expo, running from Friday to Sunday, was more than just a shopping trip. It offered a glimpse into the technologies shaping Myanmar's future.

"I came mainly to see electric vehicles and solar products," said Ko Myint Swe, a small business owner from Shwepyitha township.

"I deliver frozen goods every day, and fuel costs are eating into my profits. Three-wheeled EVs look very practical because they don't need to go to a charging station. They can be charged at home," he said.

He was not alone in his interest. Chinese brands dominated the expo's energy solutions section, showcasing electric cars, three-wheelers, and renewable energy systems that drew crowds eager for cleaner, more cost-effective alternatives.

More than 200 booths filled the venue, offering everything from fashion and food to jewelry and lifestyle products. Still, crowds gathered around the EV and solar displays, reflecting a growing curiosity about energy innovations.

IM Motors' booth stood out with its luxury electric cars, the LS7 and LS6, polished to a mirror shine beneath bright spotlights.

"EVs are very good for the environment and produce zero carbon emissions. They're efficient and family-friendly. No fuel costs at all," explained Pyae Sone Phyo, sales executive from Super Seven Stars Automotive Co., Ltd., the distributor of IM cars in Myanmar.

Yet challenges remain. "Two-thirds of customers still prefer conventional cars because they can be resold," he noted. "If they buy an EV now, they feel it's a loss since there's no strong second-hand market here. Our challenge is to help customers understand the benefits of EVs," he said.

For those seeking affordable options, Asia-Pacific Automaker Corp drew significant interest with its Jinpeng three-wheeled EVs. Compact and practical, they appealed to small business owners and taxi operators.

"The strength of EVs is that they don't need fuel or engine oil. After purchase, the running cost is almost nothing," Kyaw Zeya, a salesman of the Jinpeng electric vehicles, explained. "They can even be charged at home, just like electric bikes," he said.

The appeal extended beyond vehicles. At CTE Myanmar's booth, solar panels, inverters, and high-voltage batteries captured the attention of hotel managers and small factory owners.

"Our products are suitable for factories, hotels, and shops with heavy electricity use," said Ma Yin Yin, office manager of CTE Myanmar. "We also have our own platform to solve technical problems for customers."

For organizers, the expo's diversity was intentional. "The purpose is to bring together products from Asian countries in one place for customers," said Thiri Min Thein, marketing manager at Marketing Dioxide Co., Ltd.

As visitors explored, many lingered at EV displays, asking questions about charging, warranties, and maintenance. Others browsed brochures for solar products, eager to learn how they might reduce their electricity bills.

