China builds world's largest EV charging network: official

Xinhua) 11:21, August 26, 2025

Wang Hongzhi, a member of the Communist Party of China Leadership Group of the National Development and Reform Commission and head of the National Energy Administration, attends a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in high-quality energy development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has established the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), an official said Tuesday.

Wang Hongzhi, head of the National Energy Administration, told a press conference that the country has also built the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system, with the share of renewables in its total installed power generation capacity rising from around 40 percent to about 60 percent.

