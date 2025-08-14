Chinese brands dominate Indonesia's EV market in first seven months of 2025

JAKARTA, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brands dominated Indonesia's EV market in the January-July period, according to data released Wednesday by the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (GAIKINDO).

Chinese automaker BYD topped the market in the first seven months, selling 16,427 units. Its strong performance was supported by popular models such as the M6, Sealion 7, Atto 3, Seal, and Dolphin. In late July, BYD launched its latest city car, the Atto 1, at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show, attracting attention with a starting price of 195 million rupiahs (around 12,080 U.S. dollars).

In second place was BYD Group's premium sub-brand Denza, with 6,256 units sold, followed by Chinese manufacturer Wuling with 6,210 units. Chery ranked fourth with 5,196 units, while Aion placed fifth with 3,126 units.

Overall, Indonesia's electric car sales reached 42,178 units in the January-July period, almost matching the total annual sales in 2024 of 43,188 units.

The Indonesian government has pledged to cut carbon emissions by shifting from fossil fuels to clean energy.

