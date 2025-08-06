Chinese electric vehicles shine at Zambia's premier expo

LUSAKA, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese auto distributor TIM Motors has showcased its latest electric and fuel-efficient vehicles at Zambia's 97th Agriculture and Commercial Show, underscoring the growing presence of Chinese new energy vehicles in the southern African country.

During the event held from July 30 to Aug. 4 in Lusaka, Zambia's capital, the company introduced two new models -- the MG ZS 11 and MG HS -- drawing significant interest from local visitors and industry stakeholders.

Kante Song, sales manager at TIM Motors Zambia Limited, said the company, which has been supplying trucks to the Zambian market since 2009, is now expanding into the passenger vehicle segment to meet shifting consumer demands.

"This is just the beginning. We plan to introduce more models in the future," Song told Xinhua, adding that the company is currently constructing a showroom and will provide not only spare parts but also full vehicle servicing throughout the lifespan of each vehicle sold.

Clifford Simbao, sales and marketing manager at the company, echoed this view, noting that the new models come equipped with top-of-the-line features, including speed limiters, and are engineered for Zambia's road and terrain conditions.

He also emphasized the vehicles' eco-friendly design and fuel efficiency, describing them as well-suited to the needs of the Zambian market.

