Chinese business group urges fairness in EU tariff measures on EVs

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Xinhua) -- A delegation from the automotive working group of the China Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (CCCEU) has urged EU officials to ensure fair market access for Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers.

During discussions with European policymakers on Tuesday and Wednesday, representatives from the CCCEU's automotive working group voiced concern that external political pressure could exert a "spillover effect" on EU policy decisions, potentially shifting the bloc's approach from "de-risking" to "decoupling" from China.

They expressed concerns that Chinese products might be labeled as "engaging in trade diversion," thus having to face restrictions in the European market, and that escalating EU-U.S. trade tensions could affect the stability of the European market.

The CCCEU representatives noted that the European Commission's decision to impose additional tariffs on Chinese-made EVs contradicts the EU's climate ambitions by restricting access to affordable zero-emission vehicles.

"Chinese EV companies offer competitive, clean transportation solutions and should be granted fair and equitable market access in Europe," the group said.

The group expressed hope that negotiations over EV price caps would lead to a mutually acceptable agreement, bringing greater certainty to bilateral and global trade.

In addition, the delegation raised concerns about increasing regulatory barriers facing Chinese investors, citing the EU's foreign subsidies regulation and foreign direct investment screening framework.

They called for more transparency and impartiality in the development of future legislation, including the upcoming EU automotive industry action plan.

