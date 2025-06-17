Xiaomi powers EV growth through smart manufacturing

Xinhua) 08:35, June 17, 2025

Lei Jun, founder and chairman of Xiaomi, speaks to the media at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Inside a workshop at Chinese tech giant Xiaomi's electric vehicle (EV) factory, the scene is a stark contrast to what one might expect to see on a factory floor.

With few workers in sight, robotic arms move with precision and speed, seamlessly assembling vehicle body components. Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) glide across the floor, efficiently transporting materials to their designated stations.

Xiaomi entered the EV market in 2021, setting up a state-of-the-art factory spanning some 720,000 square meters in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, also known as Beijing E-Town -- a key innovation hub for China's autonomous driving industry. The market newcomer unveiled its SU7 model in March 2024.

Every 76 seconds, a new Xiaomi vehicle rolls off the production line at the factory, with over 700 robots operating around the clock to enable the full automation of key processes such as large-scale die casting.

The factory embodies Xiaomi's vision for smart manufacturing, in which intelligent machines take the lead and automation fuels both quality and efficiency.

To Lei Jun, founder and chairman of Xiaomi, the importance of sustained investment in innovation is self-evident.

"Upholding our unwavering principle of 'technology as the foundation,' Xiaomi has invested over 100 billion yuan (about 13.93 billion U.S. dollars) in R&D over the past five years, making significant strides in many core capabilities. In the next five years, we plan to invest another 200 billion yuan to pursue new heights in global next-generation hard tech," Lei said.

"Over the past five years, we have steadfastly pursued our high-end strategy," Lei noted, adding that amid intense competition in the auto market, Xiaomi remains committed to long-term thinking -- strengthening its core competitiveness, meeting diverse consumer demands, and advancing up the value chain in close collaboration with industry partners in an expansive, fast-evolving market.

Since March 2024, Xiaomi has delivered over 250,000 vehicles, quickly emerging as a key player in China's rapidly growing new energy vehicle market by leveraging advanced smart manufacturing and a favorable policy environment to fuel its rapid ascent.

"Xiaomi owes its growth and success to the fertile ground for innovation that Beijing provides," Lei said. "Supportive 'soft' environments and robust 'hard' policies have nurtured a group of innovative companies like Xiaomi, enabling them to forge ahead on new development tracks."

Data shows that Beijing's R&D intensity -- measured as the ratio of total R&D spending to GDP -- has remained above 6 percent for six consecutive years, reflecting the city's strong commitment to innovation. This dedication is also recognized globally: according to a report released earlier this year, Beijing ranks among the world's top 10 innovation cities.

The report, published in January, was compiled by the Shenzhen International Science and Technology Information Center, the Center for Industrial Development and Environmental Governance of Tsinghua University, and research publishing and information analytics company Elsevier.

"Manufacturing is the foundation of our nation and the cornerstone of a strong country. As both a contributor to and a beneficiary of China's manufacturing development, we aim not only to bring the benefits of technology to consumers, but also to continue advancing on the path of innovation," Lei noted.

Visitors learn about the car body at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Robots work at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Robots work at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors learn about a new energy vehicle at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Lei Jun, founder and chairman of Xiaomi, speaks to the media at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors learn about a new energy vehicle at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors learn about a new energy vehicle at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors learn about Modena platform at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors learn about a new energy vehicle at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors learn about a new energy vehicle at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Lei Jun, founder and chairman of Xiaomi, speaks to the media at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Robots transfer materials at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors learn about Xiaomi's HyperEngine at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Lei Jun, founder and chairman of Xiaomi, speaks to the media at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A staff member works at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Robots work at Xiaomi's automobile factory in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2025. Located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, China's tech giant Xiaomi's automobile factory sprawls across over 700,000 square meters. Integrating research, testing, production and sales, the factory is open to the public to showcase its cutting-edge automotive production capabilities. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)