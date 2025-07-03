Chinese model tops electric car sales in Israel in H1

July 03, 2025

JERUSALEM, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The Xpeng G6, a mid-size electric crossover SUV manufactured by China's Xpeng Motor, topped electric car sales in Israel in the first half of 2025 (H1), according to figures released by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Wednesday.

With 3,164 units sold in H1, the G6 overtook another Chinese model, the Atto 3, an electric compact crossover manufactured by BYD Auto, which sold 3,009 units during the same period.

The next four best-selling electric models in Israel were also from Chinese manufacturers, each selling more than 1,500 units in H1.

These included the Chery's compact crossover SUV Omoda 5, also known as FX, the Lynk &Co 02 compact car, the MG4 small family car from SAIC Motor, and the Geometry C compact crossover, manufactured by Geely Auto Group.

Next on the list was Model Y, a compact crossover SUV from U.S. manufacturer Tesla, which sold 929 units in H1.

A total of 21,252 Chinese electric cars were sold in Israel during the period, accounting for 81.2 percent of electric car sales in the country in H1.

Overall, China remained Israel's top vehicle exporter in the first half of 2025, with 45,439 vehicles sold, including both electric and gasoline-powered cars. South Korea and Japan followed in the second and third place, respectively.

