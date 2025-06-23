BYD expands EV export capacity with fifth car carrier delivery

Xinhua) 08:39, June 23, 2025

SHENZHEN, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese leading electric vehicle manufacturer BYD announced on Saturday the official delivery of its fifth vehicle carrier, the BYD XI'AN, in the city of Yizheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, marking another significant advancement in its global sales and supply chain layout.

With 16 vehicle decks, the 219.9-meter-long, 37.7-meter-wide BYD XI'AN features a service speed of 19 knots and a loading capacity of 9,200 vehicles, according to BYD, based in the tech hub of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

It utilizes cutting-edge LNG dual-fuel clean propulsion technology, significantly enhancing the vessel's energy efficiency and emission reduction performance.

Previously, BYD has already deployed four vehicle carriers into operation, transporting China's new energy vehicles to global markets.

The deployment of these vessels has significantly enhanced the company's overseas delivery efficiency, reduced logistics costs and transport cycles, and accelerated BYD's global expansion strategy, the company said.

