Ultra-fast charging powers EV use in mountainous regions

Xinhua) 08:51, July 22, 2025

GUIYANG, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Nestled in the hills of Guizhou, a mountainous province in southwest China, a new generation charging station is elevating the experience for electric vehicle (EV) owners.

The Quanhu Park station in the provincial capital of Guiyang, covering over 3,900 square meters, has 130 charging bays that offer charging speeds of nearly "one-kilometer-per-second."

This advancement comes as China faces mounting infrastructure demands from its rapidly growing EV fleet. National data shows a charging market still dominated by low-power units, with fast charging underrepresented and ultra-fast technology only beginning to emerge.

In July, four central government departments jointly released a roadmap aiming to build over 100,000 high-power charging points nationwide by the end of 2027 to achieve substantial upgrades in service capacity and tech innovation.

Co-developed by Hubei Shanxin energy technology group and China Southern Power Grid's Guizhou EV service company, the Quanhu Park station represents Guizhou's first liquid-cooled integrated facility combining ultra-fast charging, solar power, and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) energy exchange.

"Our aim is to match the refueling efficiency of petrol vehicles, ultimately boosting premium EV adoption," said Lin Xiaolan, a director at Shanxin Energy, highlighting the station's multi-functional design as the template for future infrastructure.

Equipped with 20 ultra-fast liquid-cooled chargers with a maximum power of 600 kW, 100 fast chargers with a maximum power of 250 kW, and 10 bidirectional V2G units of 20 kW, the station can serve 120 vehicles simultaneously with rapid charging.

An intelligent system displays real-time operational data and manages energy flows across charging, solar power generation, and battery storage subsystems. Station manager Shi Jihong noted that charging between midnight and 8 a.m. -- the period of lowest electricity rates -- caters primarily to ride-hailing drivers and taxi drivers that favor low-cost charging.

"This is the premier charging experience," said Che Zhong, a ride-hailing service driver, praising the environment and minimal queuing. It only takes 50 minutes of charging to get enough electricity for a day.

China Southern Power Grid's Guizhou EV service plans comprehensive ultra-fast coverage across Guizhou's urban centers and widespread fast-charging availability in county-level areas, steadily weaving a network that promises seamless EV operation even in one of the country's most mountainous regions.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)