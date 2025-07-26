Feature: Popularity of Chinese-made EVs grows in Indonesia

10:44, July 26, 2025 By huaxia ( Xinhua

by Dames Alexander Sinaga

JAKARTA, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Laurensius Ramadhan, a 26-year-old Indonesian employee who commutes daily by car, is now considering switching to electric vehicles (EVs), citing both economic and technological advantages.

Every working day, Ramadhan drives over 50 km round-trip from his home in Bogor, West Java province, to his workplace in Jakarta.

On Thursday, he visited Indonesia's largest automotive exhibition, the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), held at the ICE BSD in Serpong, Banten province. The annual event runs from July 24 to Aug. 3.

"I was thrilled," Ramadhan said, excited about the wealth of information he gained on EVs at the expo. He expressed particular interest in electric vehicles made by Chinese automakers.

Prominent Chinese brands participating in the show include BYD, Denza, Wuling, Chery, GAC AION, Geely, GWM, Jaecoo, Jetour, and XPeng.

According to Ramadhan, Chinese EVs stand out for their attractive designs, solid build quality, and, most importantly, affordable pricing. He formed this opinion after driving Chinese EVs owned by his company.

"I have really enjoyed driving the car. It feels so smooth. Now I'm considering buying one," he told Xinhua.

Ramadhan is especially interested in the BYD M6 and the newly launched Atto 1, known as the Seagull or Dolphin Mini in China. Currently, he owns two internal combustion engine vehicles, but the lower running costs of EVs, due to cheaper electricity and reduced maintenance needs, are prompting him to consider the switch.

"I believe that choosing EVs will improve one's efficiency in life," he said.

Similarly, Husnul Habib, a 45-year-old visitor from Jambi province in Sumatra, came to GIIAS specifically to learn more about EVs, especially those made by BYD. After watching numerous BYD reviews on YouTube, he wanted to experience them in person.

"I'm here to find the answers to why more and more BYD cars are seen in major cities. Then I came to check out their new launch," he said.

As one of the world's leading EV manufacturers, BYD offers a range of luxury sedans and SUVs in Indonesia. Its combination of cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and competitive pricing continues to attract local buyers. On Wednesday, BYD officially launched its Atto 1 model at the auto show.

A BYD car has long been on Habib's wish list. However, he is waiting until an official BYD dealership opens in his hometown of Muaro Bungo regency, around six hours from Jambi's provincial capital.

"I'm not from a major city. For me, it's best to have a BYD car when a BYD authorized dealer opens there," he said.

In January, Eagle Zhao, president director of PT BYD Motor Indonesia, announced that the company aims to establish 80 dealerships across the Indonesian archipelago by the end of this year. Currently, BYD outlets operate in major cities such as Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, Medan, Pekanbaru, and Pontianak.

For Habib, having a dealership nearby would make it much easier to maintain and repair the vehicle. He also expressed hope that the Indonesian government would ramp up efforts to expand EV charging infrastructure nationwide.

According to the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (GAIKINDO), national electric car wholesales, measured by factory-to-dealer sales, reached 35,846 units between January and June this year.

During this period, BYD emerged as the EV market leader in Indonesia, with 14,092 units sold, followed by its premium brand Denza with 5,733 units, Wuling with 5,170 units, and Chery with 4,611 units.

The association has set an ambitious EV sales target of 60,000 units by the end of 2025, aiming to accelerate EV adoption.

Kukuh Kumara, secretary general of GAIKINDO, told Xinhua in a previous interview that Chinese firms have played a pivotal role in bringing technology, capital and global market access to Indonesia, particularly in EV batteries and supply chain integration.

"Our ultimate goal is to develop Indonesia's own auto brands, local factories and indigenous technical capabilities. But at this stage, partnerships with countries experienced in EV development, especially China, are crucial," he said.

