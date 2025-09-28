China to implement export licensing for pure electric passenger vehicles on Jan. 1, 2026

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will implement an export licensing system for pure electric passenger vehicles to promote the healthy development of new energy vehicle trade, according to an official announcement issued Friday.

The announcement, jointly released by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the General Administration of Customs, and the State Administration for Market Regulation, said that the new measure will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The qualifications for enterprises applying for export, along with the management, application procedures, and issuance of export licenses, will be carried out in accordance with the relevant provisions of a 2012 circular on further regulating the export order of automobile and motorcycle products.

Customs inspections of exported pure electric passenger vehicles will be based on the currently effective catalog of import and export commodities subject to mandatory inspection, the announcement added.

