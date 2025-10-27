Jingdezhen takes the spotlight as international ceramics expo opens

China Daily) 14:39, October 27, 2025

A set displayed on the 2025 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Expo in Jiangxi province in October. [Photo/ZHOU MI/XINHUA]

The 2025 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Expo opened on Oct 18 in Jingdezhen, an eastern Chinese city in Jiangxi province famed as the world's "porcelain capital", attracting more than 1,000 buyers from home and abroad.

Covering an exhibition space of 140,000 square meters, the expo features eight themed zones showcasing the full spectrum of the ceramics industry, ranging from traditional masterpieces to contemporary designs.

The five-day event has brought together exhibitors from over 30 countries, including Italy, Germany and Russia.

The expo also hosts activities such as forums, investment promotion conferences and procurement matchmaking events, according to the organizers. A highlight of this year is the debut of a global ceramics carnival that blends the culture of ceramics with urban life.

"Jingdezhen is an important cultural symbol through which the world understands China, and through which China connects with the world," says Hu Xuemei, the city's Party secretary.

Hu says that Jingdezhen is fully committed to preserving its ceramics culture and promoting international exchange so that this ancient art can shine with new vitality in the modern era.

A foreign guest admires exhibits at the Jingdezhen China Ceramics Museum on Oct 18. [Photo/ZHOU MI/XINHUA]

Zhang Chonghe, president of the China National Light Industry Council, notes that the council is helping Jingdezhen to cultivate innovative industrial clusters, integrate traditional craftsmanship with modern design, and expand the application of ceramics in high-end fields such as aerospace and biomedicine.

"Today, new business models that combine ceramics with cultural products, digital technology and tourism are emerging in Jingdezhen," Zhang says. "Creative districts are thriving and traditional manufacturing is accelerating its transformation into modern industry."

Inaugurated in 2004, the expo has grown into a key platform for international cultural exchange, ceramics trade and global industry investment.

Last year, Jingdezhen's ceramics industry reported an output value of more than 93 billion yuan ($13.1 billion), marking annual growth exceeding 9 percent, with products exported to more than 80 countries and regions.

Jingdezhen has a ceramics history spanning more than 2,000 years. The history of its porcelain offers an early example of a globalized commodity. For centuries, Jingdezhen has provided clients in Europe and beyond with custom-made dinnerware and decorative wares based on samples.

To date, the city has established partnership ties with over 180 cities in 72 countries, deepening its international cultural links further.

"When you get to experience this remarkable heritage site — so emblematic of the image of China many have around the world — one of the first associations is always fine porcelain," says the Croatian ambassador to China, Dario Mihelin, who also praises Jingdezhen's openness to ceramic artists from around the world.

French artist Boris Grisot attends an art fair in Jingdezhen. This time around, he has brought a recreation of an ancient French instrument, made using Chinese clay — a fusion of Eastern and Western traditions.

"I'm happy to make a new connection with different cultures," he says.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)