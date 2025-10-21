Home>>
Wonders of the Jingdezhen ceramic expo
October 21, 2025
The 2025 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Expo officially opened in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, on Saturday. Watch as porcelain transforms into paper books and other breathtaking forms, all brought to life with astonishing realism.
