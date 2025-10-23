Singapore Business Federation to lead 57 companies to China's upcoming import expo

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) will lead a business delegation of more than 500 representatives from 57 companies to participate in the upcoming 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the federation said in a press release on Wednesday.

Eighteen of the 57 companies will attend the CIIE for the first time, joining 39 returning exhibitors.

"Despite global headwinds, China remains a growth market for Singapore companies. The CIIE continues to serve as an important platform for Singapore businesses to engage Chinese and international buyers, reflecting growing confidence and sustained interest in the China market," the SBF said.

Since 2018, Singapore companies have generated over 533 million Singapore dollars (about 410 million U.S. dollars) in trade value through participation in the CIIE, it added.

"As we celebrate 35 years of Singapore-China diplomatic relations, we look forward to strengthening our longstanding partnership and exploring new opportunities for collaboration. The CIIE stands as a powerful testament to China's commitment to openness and international cooperation, offering Singapore businesses a gateway to one of the world's most dynamic markets," said Kok Ping Soon, CEO of the SBF.

He also noted that Singapore remains a trusted partner for Chinese enterprises seeking to regionalize and scale into ASEAN markets. "As Singapore readies itself to chair ASEAN in 2027, we are well-poised to facilitate deeper regional connectivity and cross-border partnerships that benefit businesses across Asia," he said.

The 8th CIIE is scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, with over 3,200 enterprises from more than 110 countries and regions confirmed to participate. They have signed up for exhibition areas totaling more than 360,000 square meters.

