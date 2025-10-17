Turkish exporters eye new opportunities at China's upcoming import expo

ANKARA, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Turkish companies are preparing to showcase their products and services at the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE), with high hopes of expanding their footprint in the world's second-largest economy.

This year's expo, the eighth edition since 2018, is scheduled to run from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, and is expected to bring together thousands of exhibitors from around the world.

Türkiye's participation will feature strong representation from the food, logistics and manufacturing sectors.

"The CIIE has become a gateway for us to connect with Chinese partners and build sustainable export channels," said Dursun Ay, sales manager at Tayas Confectionery and Food Products.

"China is not only a massive market but also a trendsetter in consumption habits. We see this as an opportunity to introduce high-quality Turkish confectionery and food products to a wide audience," he told Xinhua.

Ay said his company has been preparing for the expo, focusing on packaging design and product adaptation to meet Chinese consumer preferences.

"We are showcasing a special range of fruit-flavored candies and chocolates with less sugar, which is what Chinese consumers increasingly prefer. We also translated all product labels into Chinese to make them more accessible," he noted.

Türkiye's participation in the fair is being coordinated by the Aegean Exporters' Associations, representing over 7,500 companies, which has led several national delegations to China in recent years.

Serap Unal, an official from the association, said the event represents a strategic opportunity to boost bilateral trade ties.

"China is already among Türkiye's top trading partners, but we believe the potential is still far from being fully realized," Unal said to Xinhua.

"The CIIE is a unique platform where Turkish companies can meet importers, distributors and online platforms under one roof. It is not just about showcasing products, it is about building long-term commercial partnerships," she pointed out.

Unal added that this year's Turkish pavilion will host around 20 companies, many of which are small and medium-sized enterprises eager to enter the Chinese market.

"We are focusing on sectors where Türkiye has a strong competitive edge, including food and beverages, natural products, textiles and logistics services," she said.

For logistics companies, the expo could also unlock substantial opportunities. As trade flows between Türkiye and China grow, companies are seeking more efficient and reliable ways to move goods across borders.

"Logistics is the invisible backbone of trade," said Suat Oba from Oba Logistics. "With more Turkish goods entering China and more Chinese goods flowing to Europe through Türkiye, there is a need for faster, more efficient transport routes. The expo gives us a platform to meet Chinese partners and explore joint solutions," he indicated.

Oba explained that Türkiye's strategic location along the modern Silk Road offers advantages to both exporters and importers.

For many Turkish businesses, especially those new to China, the expo offers not only exposure but also valuable insights into consumer behavior, distribution channels, and regulatory frameworks, according to the Aegean Exporters' Associations.

"Doing business in China requires understanding the market deeply," Ay said. "It's not enough to just bring your products. You need to adapt, listen, and build trust. That's why face-to-face meetings at the expo are so crucial," he explained.

Unal echoed the view, noting that Turkish exporters are increasingly aware of the importance of localization. "Many of our members are now working with Chinese e-commerce platforms, learning about digital marketing trends and adjusting their strategies accordingly," she said.

As the Turkish delegation completes its preparations, optimism runs among the exporters. Given that China's consumer market is expected to keep expanding, Turkish companies aim to convert their participation into new partnerships.

"For Turkish exporters, this forum represents a valuable chance to present their best to the world's fastest-growing consumer base," Ay added.

