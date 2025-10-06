Upcoming import expo highlights China's commitment to shared prosperity

Xinhua) 09:11, October 06, 2025

SHANGHAI, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- In just one month, Shanghai will once again take the global stage as the China International Import Expo (CIIE) returns, reaffirming China's pledge to further opening up and to sharing its development opportunities with the world.

First held in 2018, the CIIE created a groundbreaking chapter in global trade history. Since then, the expo has been consistently improving in scale and effectiveness.

As the world's first national-level exhibition dedicated to imports, the CIIE has showcased approximately 3,000 new products, technologies and services over the past seven years, with intended transactions exceeding 500 billion U.S. dollars.

Against the backdrop of increasing instability and uncertainty in global economic and trade conditions, hosting the eighth edition carries special significance, said Wu Zhengping, deputy director general of the CIIE Bureau.

A GLOBAL GATHERING

Dozens of countries and international organizations have confirmed participation in the national exhibition of the upcoming expo, with Kyrgyzstan joining for the first time. Over 3,200 enterprises from more than 110 countries and regions have signed up for the business exhibition, covering an area of 360,000 square meters.

Preparations are in full swing. The first batch of exhibits, including 279 items from Germany, arrived in Shanghai on Sept. 26, featuring many global or regional debuts. Additionally, shipments from New Zealand and southern Pacific island nations, such as dairy products and coconut oil, are en route to Shanghai.

Sheng Wenhao, CEO of Theland Asia Pacific Region, noted that over the past eight years, the expo has not only witnessed but also boosted the company's development, enabling it to partner with dozens of professional buyers and expand to over 5,000 stores across 25 provinces and regions in China.

Despite mounting global uncertainties, the CIIE continues to serve as a bridge, enabling all to access development opportunities and empowering the Global South and the least developed countries to reach new markets and expand trade links.

For the first time, this year's expo will establish a dedicated exhibition area for products from the least developed countries with diplomatic ties with China, aiming to help their enterprises fully leverage zero-tariff policies and tap into the vast Chinese market.

OPPORTUNITIES ON BIG STAGE

Innovation will be a key highlight of the expo, as leading companies debut their newest products, reaffirming the CIIE's status as a showcase for the world's most advanced technologies.

German healthcare and agribusiness giant Bayer, a frequent exhibitor at the CIIE, will present its products across two sections spanning 800 square meters. The company will feature 25 highlighted exhibits, including five global debuts, ten China debuts, and ten debuts at the expo.

"We will continue to invest in China, accelerate innovation, and work hand-in-hand with industry partners to grow together and share the opportunities of China's development," said Anthia Zhang, Vice President of Communications, Bayer Group Greater China &North East Asia.

Juergen Model, CEO of Siemens Mobility Greater China, said the company will present its integrated platform for Digital Solutions and Digital Maintenance Solution for Rail Vehicles, with a particular focus on innovative AI applications in intelligent maintenance and lifecycle management for rail signaling systems and vehicles.

"For Siemens Mobility, the CIIE has served as an invaluable stage to showcase our latest innovations and identify new opportunities to co-create solutions with partners that are tailored to the specific needs of the Chinese market," Model told Xinhua.

This year's expo also provides small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide with an opportunity to shine on the big stage. More than 80 overseas business associations from over 50 countries and regions will bring over 1,500 SMEs to the expo.

Dorothy Tembo, deputy executive director of the International Trade Centre, said that over the past years, SMEs from Africa, Asia and Latin America have brought a diverse range of products to the expo, from Ethiopian coffee and Rwandan chilies to Nepali cashmere. Thanks to their participation, many of these products are now enjoyed by Chinese consumers, Dorothy noted.

"We are looking forward to seeing this same magic in action at the 2025 CIIE, and the excitement won't stop there," she said.

