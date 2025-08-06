CIIE promotion event aims to boost China-Czech business ties

Xinhua) August 06, 2025

PRAGUE, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- An event promoting the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in the Czech Republic was held here on Tuesday, bringing together representatives from the Czech government, the business community, industry associations, and Chinese enterprises to explore new opportunities for boosting China-Czech economic and trade cooperation.

Speaking at the event, Liu Haiyan, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in the Czech Republic, said the CIIE serves as an important platform for China to further open up to the world and offers a golden opportunity for enterprises around the globe to access the Chinese market.

Through the CIIE, Czech companies can showcase their high-quality products and further enhance their brand recognition and market share, he said, adding that he hopes Czech entrepreneurs will take this year's CIIE as an opportunity to further explore the Chinese market.

During the event, a representative from the CIIE Bureau gave a virtual presentation on the upcoming eighth CIIE, which will take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

Richard Hlavaty, director of the Department of Non-European Countries at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said at the event that the Czech Republic considers the CIIE as a key opportunity to present the country, its innovation and industrial tradition, but also as a strategic channel for deepening economic and trade relations with China.

"I firmly believe that through initiatives like this, we can continue to expand our economic ties and deepen mutual understanding between our countries," he said.

Frantisek Chaloupecky, vice president of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic, one of the co-organizers of the event, said that the CIIE provides an important platform for Czech companies, enabling them not only to showcase their products but also to establish business connections in the Chinese market.

According to the organizers, 17 Czech exhibitors participated in last year's CIIE, primarily showcasing products in the food and beverage industries as well as the handicraft sector.

