First batch of exhibits for 8th CIIE arrives in Shanghai from Germany

Xinhua) 11:12, September 28, 2025

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of exhibits for the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport from Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, according to the Shanghai Customs.

The shipment, consisting of 279 items, ranging from apparel and luggage to equestrian gear, includes several products making their global and regional debuts.

The exhibitor, German company Maybach Luxury Asia Pacific Co. Ltd., which participated for the first time last year, has expanded its booth area from 36 square meters to 300 square meters this year, doubling the volume of its exhibits.

Shanghai Customs has established green channels and expedited clearance procedures to ensure smooth processing, an official said.

The 8th CIIE is scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, with over 3,200 enterprises from more than 110 countries and regions confirmed to participate. They have signed up for exhibition areas totaling over 360,000 square meters.

