World's fastest high-speed train blazes to 453 km/h in pre-service trials

(People's Daily App) 11:29, October 23, 2025

The world's fastest bullet train, the CR450, has begun a battery of pre-service trials on a high-speed line in China, clocking a single-train speed of 453 kilometers per hour. The CR450 series, engineered for a top test speed of 450 km/h and a commercial service speed of 400 km/h, is now undergoing qualification trials on the high-speed rail linking the eastern city of Shanghai and a western inland one of Chengdu.

