China-Transcaucasia bonds: Bridges of history, culture and opportunity

Transcaucasia, a strategic crossroads linking North and South, East and West, has long been known for its unique geopolitical location, rich history and culture, and ethnic diversity. In recent years, as peace has gradually returned to this vital artery between Asia and Europe, vigour and opportunities have flourished in relations between China and the three countries of the region—Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia—nations that have inhabited this land for millennia.

Profound friendship along the ancient Silk Road

The bonds between China and Transcaucasia date back centuries. Over two thousand years ago, the ancient Silk Road connected East and West, with Transcaucasia serving as a critical hub along this great corridor of trade and culture. Silk, porcelain, and tea of China flowed westward through this region to Europe while Western spices, glassware, and jewelry traveled eastward into China.

The ancient Silk Road had closely linked the Chinese people with the Azerbaijani people. Exquisite Chinese silk and fragments of celadon were unearthed at the ruins of ancient Silk Road post stations in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan’s distinctive carpets and rock salt were transported to China. Along this historic route, civilizations meet and mingle, leaving a deep and lasting imprint and forming the foundations for mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of China and this region. Despite the geographical distance, the Silk Road acted as an invisible bridge, connecting hearts and minds.

Vitality and opportunity in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation

Since China established diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia, new chapters of friendly cooperation have been opened. In the 21st century, especially since China put forth the Belt and Road Initiative, exchanges between China and Transcaucasia have entered a new era of unprecedented growth. Located at the Eurasian crossroads, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia are natural part of the Belt and Road cooperation.

Economic cooperation between China and the three countries has yielded remarkable results. Trade volumes continue to grow, with Chinese smart phones and electric vehicles entering local markets, and distinctive regional products like brandy, wine and dried fruit gaining popularity among Chinese consumers. Chinese companies are actively involved in infrastructure projects—including highways, railways, ports, and energy facilities—bringing improved infrastructure, advanced technology, and better livelihoods.

As early as 2015, China signed cooperation memoranda related to collaboration along the Silk Road Economic Belt with Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. In 2017, China and Georgia signed a free trade agreement—the first of its kind in the region. Georgia now applies zero tariffs to 96.5 percent of Chinese products, while China grants zero-tariff treatment to 93.9 percent of Georgian products. Other notable examples include Georgia’s Batumi Port and Azerbaijan’s Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway, which have strengthened regional connectivity and created more efficient cargo routes between China and Europe.

Stronger foundations of friendship

Sound state-to-state relations lie in amity between the peoples. Cultural and people-to-people exchanges are deepening, providing bilateral relations with enduring vitality.

Cultural events such as art festivals, film screenings, and exhibitions allow the peoples to appreciate the unique artistic traditions of each other. Chinese Cultural Centers also serve as windows for cultural exchange. Growing numbers of students from Transcaucasia are studying in China, learning the Chinese language and culture, and more Chinese scholars and students are focusing on the region’s history and current affairs. Confucius Institutes have been established in this region, providing convenient access to Chinese language education for local communities. As Rafik Abbasov, the then dean of the Confucius Institute of Azerbaijan Language University said, the Confucius Institute greatly enhances the Azerbaijani people’s understanding of the Chinese language and culture.

Tourism is emerging as another field of cooperation. Thanks to the direct flights and mutual visa-free treatment, Chinese tourists are increasingly drawn to Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia by their natural beauty and cultural heritage. Sister-city relationships are also expanding, fostering direct exchanges at the local level and deepening mutual understanding. Such frequent interactions strengthen friendship between the peoples and bring the relationship closer.

Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia are good neighbors and good friends of China. As Transcaucasia is embracing a future of peace and development, the China-Transcaucasia friendship and cooperation will embrace even brighter prospects and make greater contribution to regional prosperity.

Yi Fan is a Beijing-based political commentator.

