Home>>
Quotes from Xi | Every generation has its own long march
(People's Daily App) 16:43, October 22, 2025
The Long March in the mid-1930s is seen as "a great feat in human history" and was a turning point for the Communist Party of China and China's revolutionary cause. President Xi Jinping has hailed the Long March as a "stately monument" in the history of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Today marks the 89th anniversary of the victory of the Long March. Let's revisit some remarks of Xi on the great expedition.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's philosophy of governance widely hailed
- Mastering China's long game
- 20th CPC Central Committee starts fourth plenary session
- Xi extends condolences over death of former Japanese PM
- Xi congratulates Cheng Li-wun on election as KMT chairperson
- Hungarian edition of Xi Jinping's governance works launched in Budapest
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.