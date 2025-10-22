Quotes from Xi | Every generation has its own long march

(People's Daily App) 16:43, October 22, 2025

The Long March in the mid-1930s is seen as "a great feat in human history" and was a turning point for the Communist Party of China and China's revolutionary cause. President Xi Jinping has hailed the Long March as a "stately monument" in the history of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Today marks the 89th anniversary of the victory of the Long March. Let's revisit some remarks of Xi on the great expedition.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)