20th CPC Central Committee starts fourth plenary session

Xinhua) 12:44, October 20, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started its fourth plenary session in Beijing on Monday morning.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a work report on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and expounded on the Party leadership's draft proposals for the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development.

