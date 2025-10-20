Xi congratulates Cheng Li-wun on election as KMT chairperson

Xinhua) 08:00, October 20, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Sunday congratulated Cheng Li-wun on being elected chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party.

Cheng won the election in Taiwan on Saturday with 50.15 percent of the vote.

Xi expressed his expectations for the two political parties to strengthen their common political foundation and unite the vast majority of people in Taiwan to deepen exchanges and cooperation, boost common development, and advance national reunification.

He also called on both parties to firmly safeguard the shared home of the Chinese nation and the fundamental interests of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and to work together for a brighter future of the Chinese nation.

Xi said that over the years, the two parties -- based on the common political foundation of upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence" -- have promoted cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, worked to safeguard peace and stability across the Strait, and enhanced the affinity and well-being of people across the Strait, achieving positive results.

Cheng expressed gratitude in her reply to Xi's congratulations.

Echoing Xi's views, Cheng said people across the Strait are members of the same Chinese nation and that the two political parties should strengthen exchanges and cooperation to promote peace and stability of the Strait and strive for the greatest benefits of people on both sides.

