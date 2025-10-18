Hungarian edition of Xi Jinping's governance works launched in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The launch event for the Hungarian edition of the second volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" and the China-Hungary Symposium on State Governance were held here on Friday, with more than 200 representatives from various sectors of both countries in attendance.

The volume, jointly translated and published by the Foreign Languages Press of China and the Eurasia Center of John von Neumann University of Hungary, contains 99 Xi's works under 17 topics covering the period from Aug. 18, 2014, to Sept. 29, 2017, including speeches, talks, addresses, articles, and instructions.

Sandor Fazekas, deputy speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, said at the ceremony that the volume presents the questions that every country must face -- how to strike a balance between development and respect for tradition, between safeguarding national sovereignty and assuming international responsibility.

"President Xi Jinping's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind reminds us that the challenges of the 21st century can only be met through international cooperation," Fazekas said.

The publication of this volume symbolizes openness, understanding, and dialogue between China and Hungary, and reflects the long-standing friendship between the two countries, he added.

Yu Yingfu, vice president of China International Communications Group, said the book embodies the people-centered philosophy, the concept of open and win-win development, the principles of global governance in the new era, and the value of mutual learning among civilizations. He expressed hope that the Hungarian edition of Volume II would continue to build an intellectual bridge between Chinese and Hungarian civilizations.

Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Gong Tao said the release of the Hungarian edition would open a new window for Hungarian readers to better understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Communist Party of China, and China itself. It will also provide rich intellectual and theoretical support for elevating the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Hungary to a new level.

Levente Horvath, director of the Eurasia Center of John von Neumann University and former Hungarian consul general in Shanghai, said Xi's book is a key to understanding China, a highly valuable reference for anyone wishing to understand China's role and values in the global landscape.

Gyula Thurmer, chairman of the Hungarian Workers' Party, said the publication of the volume is an important event in Hungary's political and intellectual life. In this book, President Xi focuses on the issue of global governance, outlining a new path for the future world order.

Judit Gerencser, acting director general of the National Szechenyi Library, said the book will play an important role in the library's collection and serve as a valuable resource for Hungarian researchers and readers seeking to understand China's governance, modernization, economic prosperity, and cultural development.

During the event, the organizers presented copies of the Hungarian edition to distinguished guests. Experts and scholars exchanged views on topics such as China-Hungary experience in governance, China-Hungary and China-Europe relations, international cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative, sharing of modernization opportunities, and changes in the global governance system.

The event was jointly organized by the State Council Information Office of China, the China International Communications Group, and the Chinese Embassy in Hungary.

