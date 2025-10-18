Home>>
Xi sends congratulations to Adeang on re-election as president of Nauru
(Xinhua) 09:00, October 18, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping extended congratulations on Friday to David Adeang on his re-election as president of the Republic of Nauru.
Xi noted that since the resumption of diplomatic relations, China-Nauru relations have made considerable progress, and the achievements of cooperation in various fields have benefited the two peoples.
The Chinese leader said that he highly appreciates that the government led by Adeang adheres to the one-China principle, adding that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and is willing to work with Adeang to continuously elevate bilateral relations to new heights and bring more benefits to the people of both countries.
