Xi extends condolences over death of former Japanese PM

Xinhua) 08:02, October 20, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday extended condolences over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama.

In a message to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Xi also extended sympathy to the family of Murayama.

Depicting Murayama as a Japanese politician with a strong sense of justice and an old friend of the Chinese people, Xi said that he had long been committed to the cause of China-Japan friendship.

In 1995, then Japanese Prime Minister Murayama delivered a formal statement on historical issues, acknowledging and profoundly reflecting on Japan's history of aggressive wars and colonial rule, and apologizing to the victim countries, he said.

The spirit of "the Murayama Statement" should be upheld, said Xi, voicing hope that Japan will work with China, learn from history, look to the future, and safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations in a joint effort to advance the China-Japan strategic relationship of mutual benefit in an all-round way.

