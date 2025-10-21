Home>>
China's Guangdong activates emergency response for typhoon Fengshen
(Xinhua) 09:49, October 21, 2025
GUANGZHOU, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province initiated a typhoon emergency response on Monday, as typhoon Fengshen, the 24th typhoon of the year, has entered the South China Sea.
The provincial government has implemented measures including the recall of all fishing boats to port, evacuation of personnel from offshore facilities such as fish farms and marine ranches, and a ban on sea activities including fishing and tourism.
Authorities have urged enhanced monitoring and public safety efforts to minimize any potential risks.
